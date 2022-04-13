ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Conference Glance

 2 days ago

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division. Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. St. Louis...

FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
Reuters

Wild's Frederick Gaudreau caps three-point night with OT tally

Frederick Gaudreau scored the overtime winner and matched a career high with three points as the Minnesota Wild notched a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Gaudreau had two assists in regulation, then scored his 12th goal of the season thanks to a nice set-up from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. After a Dallas stretch pass couldn’t quite connect in Minnesota’s end, Fleury took the loose puck and banked it off the boards, finding Gaudreau up the length of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: Ducks Close Road Trip Tonight vs. Defending Champs in Tampa

The Ducks conclude their final extended road trip of the 2021-22 season tonight, taking on the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Anaheim has collected three of six possible standings points (1-1-1) on the trip thus far, earning a 5-3 win Saturday in Philadelphia and pushing the first-place Panthers to overtime Tuesday thanks to a franchise record 52 saves by John Gibson.
TAMPA, FL
NHL roundup: Hurricanes pull away from Rangers in Metropolitan

April 13 - Seth Jarvis scored 1:02 into the third period to break a tie and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to a 4-2 victory against the host New York Rangers in a battle between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday night. Carolina (48-18-8, 104 points) gained...
NHL
NHL

Cheverie to make history as assistant coach for Canada at U-18 Worlds

Is first woman to hold position for men's team in country. Kori Cheverie will be the first woman to coach a men's national team for Canada when she's as an assistant at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. The tournament will be held in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany from April...
HOCKEY

