Baseball roundup: Santaluces edges Olympic Heights with 2 runs in bottom of 7th inning

By Zach Buckley, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
BASEBALL

Area Scores

Jupiter 12, Wellington 6

Dwyer 6, Palm Beach Central 5

Santaluces 12, Olympic Heights 11

King's Academy 4, Benjamin 1

Forest Hill 8, John I. Leonard 1

Cardinal Newman 8, Oxbridge Academy 0

Palm Beach Gardens 12, Stuart-Martin County 4

Trinity Christian 6, Royal Palm Beach 2

Lake Worth 9, Somerset Canyons 8

Lake Worth Christian 4, Palm Beach Lakes 2

Atlantic Christian 10, Boynton Beach 6

West Boca Raton 3, Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian 1

Spanish River 7, Atlantic 2

Okeechobee 4, Suncoast 2

St. Andrew's 7, Clewiston 6

Yeshiva 17, Berean Christian 6 (5)

Miami Christian 3, St. John Paul II 2

SOFTBALL

Area Scores

Dwyer 6, Seminole Ridge 4

Palm Beach Central 6, West Boca Raton 1

Oxbridge Academy 11, Fort Lauderdale-Archbishop McCarthy 0 (6)

Park Vista 4, Wellington 3

Suncoast 11, John I. Leonard 3

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Park Vista d. King's Academy 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Logan Taylor had 13 kills, 13 digs and 12 assists, and Chris Cochran added six kills and one block, but the Lions fell to the Cobras in Boynton Beach.

-Submit nightly scores for publication to pbsports@pbpost.com, ejwallace@pbpost.com, zbuckley@pbpost.com or marcus_braziel@hotmail.com.

