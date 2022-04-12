ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adena, OH

Adena's solid defensive performance was not enough to silence Margaretta

By Raven Moore, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tu3da_0f7V95p700

FRANKFORT — We all have heard that playing great defense was the hallmark of being a winning team, however, the Adena Warriors saw firsthand that is not always the case.

In their 3-2 loss to the Margaretta Polar Bears on Monday night, they had a solid outing where they allowed eight hits and held them scoreless in five innings.

Unfortunately, their own offensive deficiencies made it difficult for them to be able to capitalize on their play.

The biggest offensive sparks came in the first inning when the Polar Bears took the 2-1 lead over the Warriors.

After their leadoff batter, Cole Biehl singled to open the game, he ended up scoring the game's opening run.

Then after an RBI single by Ben Mills, Margaretta got off to a solid start in the opening inning.

Luckily for the Warriors, they found a way to respond.

Similar to the Polar Bears, their leadoff batter, Cody Rawlings scored their first run of the game, when he scored on a wild pitch.

After his run, both teams went on a scoring lull until the fifth inning.

Rather than remain frustrated by their lack of runs, Adena's coach, Paul Thomas said that he was happy with the way his defense handled facing an unfamiliar challenge.

"I was proud of our team's defensive effort," Thomas said. "Tonight we had one error, but other than that I was very satisfied. Especially with this being a team that is three hours away and we do not know anything about them or their tendencies."

In his time at the mound, Adena's Austin Magill was having a solid outing in his varsity pitching debut.

In 4 innings, he allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and struck out three batters.

However, to start the fifth inning, Warriors' coach, Paul Thomas elected to replace him with Levi Stalz for the rest of the game.

That seemed to spark Margaretta, who like Adena had been stagnant offensively to that point.

The inning's leadoff batter, Kellen Moore hit a double and after a sacrifice bunt by Ben Palomo, he found himself on third base.

Moore eventually was able to steal home, to extend his team's lead to 3-1 over the Warriors.

Instead of answering back as they had done in the first inning, their hits were not translating to runs.

Luckily, their defense remained top-notch and the Polar Bears did not score another run.

Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors were going to have to be decisive at the plate to keep the game alive.

After a popout by their leadoff batter, Blane Bowdle got his team a much-needed single.

He was able to advance to second and then third base, sitting nicely in scoring position.

Knowing this, Mason Dyer approached the plate poised despite facing two outs.

"I knew that I had to go up there and try to find a good place to hit it," Dyer said. "When I got the chance, I hit the ball as hard as I could."

With a hit already to his credit, Dyer got his second of the game with an RBI single that brought Bowdle home and more importantly, lessened the Polar Bears' lead.

Unfortunately, the Warriors were unable to secure another run, causing them to lose for the first time in the past three games.

Returning to SVC competition on Wednesday, Coach Thomas said that in order for the team to get back on track that they have to stay motivated.

"What we learned tonight is that we have to compete on every pitch," Thomas said. "Whether that be on the field or during our at-bats, the more we compete, the more positive things will happen."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Adena's solid defensive performance was not enough to silence Margaretta

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Ovalles’ Three-Hits, Pitching Staff 12K’s Lead BG to 8-4 Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-1) pitching staff racked up 12 strikeouts and Alexander Ovalles added three hits in an 8-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads (3-3) on Thursday night. The Hot Rods and Crawdads will play the fourth game of the series on Friday night with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Romesentinel.com

Warriors’ offense takes it to host Holland Patent

The Whitesboro offense piled up 16 runs in a 16-2 win at Holland Patent Thursday in non-league baseball action. The Warriors scored three in the top of the first, then Holland Patent responded with its only two runs of the game in the bottom of the inning. Whitesboro scored a run in the second to make it 4-2 and the team never looked back. The team exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Metro News

Malnick strikes out 11 as North Marion bests Fairmont Senior, 9-3

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Junior pitcher Cole Malnick struck out eleven batters in six innings on the hill as North Marion defeated Fairmont Senior, 9-3 Thursday evening at Mary Lou Retton Park. Malnick allowed four hits and walked four batters to collect the victory. He struck out at least one...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adena, OH
City
Frankfort, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Margaretta Township, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading's comeback effort comes up short in loss to Akron

AKRON, Oh. - Reading rallied late but fell just short of tying up the game in the ninth to fall in Akron, 5-4. The Fightin Phils entered the eighth inning down 5-0, and the rally began. The Wendell Rijo laced a two-run hit into right field, and thanks to a throwing error was able to reach home on the same play, 5-3 heading into the ninth.
AKRON, OH
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading strikes first but falls behind in close loss to Akron

AKRON, Oh. - Reading drops game three in their series against Akron, 5-3 on Thursday night. The Fightin Phils grabbed a brief lead right from the start, Wendell Rijo with an RBI single for the 1-0 lead. The Rubber Ducks would make that lead short lived with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#The Polar Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State basketball adds pair of guards from transfer portal

Penn State football just added a big piece to its defensive line in the transfer portal, but Thursday’s transfer portal headlines centered on the men’s basketball program. Micah Shrewsberry managed to work the transfer portal to pad the depth on his roster for the 2022-23 season with the addition of two guards from the transfer portal. Camren Wynter and Andrew Funk each announced their commitment to Penn State as their transfer destination from their respective schools. Wynter will come to Penn State after being the leading scorer for Drexel. Funk was also his team’s leading scorer, doing so for Bucknell. Wynter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Point Pleasant Register

Lady Generals end Wahama’s run

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Well, it had to end sometime. The Wahama softball team lost for the first time since 2019 at the hands of the Winfield Lady Generals 7-1 on the road Wednesday evening. The Lady Falcons (12-1) had won 39 games in a row. The White and Red...
WINFIELD, WV
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

979
Followers
374
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy