Adena's solid defensive performance was not enough to silence Margaretta

FRANKFORT — We all have heard that playing great defense was the hallmark of being a winning team, however, the Adena Warriors saw firsthand that is not always the case.

In their 3-2 loss to the Margaretta Polar Bears on Monday night, they had a solid outing where they allowed eight hits and held them scoreless in five innings.

Unfortunately, their own offensive deficiencies made it difficult for them to be able to capitalize on their play.

The biggest offensive sparks came in the first inning when the Polar Bears took the 2-1 lead over the Warriors.

After their leadoff batter, Cole Biehl singled to open the game, he ended up scoring the game's opening run.

Then after an RBI single by Ben Mills, Margaretta got off to a solid start in the opening inning.

Luckily for the Warriors, they found a way to respond.

Similar to the Polar Bears, their leadoff batter, Cody Rawlings scored their first run of the game, when he scored on a wild pitch.

After his run, both teams went on a scoring lull until the fifth inning.

Rather than remain frustrated by their lack of runs, Adena's coach, Paul Thomas said that he was happy with the way his defense handled facing an unfamiliar challenge.

"I was proud of our team's defensive effort," Thomas said. "Tonight we had one error, but other than that I was very satisfied. Especially with this being a team that is three hours away and we do not know anything about them or their tendencies."

In his time at the mound, Adena's Austin Magill was having a solid outing in his varsity pitching debut.

In 4 innings, he allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and struck out three batters.

However, to start the fifth inning, Warriors' coach, Paul Thomas elected to replace him with Levi Stalz for the rest of the game.

That seemed to spark Margaretta, who like Adena had been stagnant offensively to that point.

The inning's leadoff batter, Kellen Moore hit a double and after a sacrifice bunt by Ben Palomo, he found himself on third base.

Moore eventually was able to steal home, to extend his team's lead to 3-1 over the Warriors.

Instead of answering back as they had done in the first inning, their hits were not translating to runs.

Luckily, their defense remained top-notch and the Polar Bears did not score another run.

Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors were going to have to be decisive at the plate to keep the game alive.

After a popout by their leadoff batter, Blane Bowdle got his team a much-needed single.

He was able to advance to second and then third base, sitting nicely in scoring position.

Knowing this, Mason Dyer approached the plate poised despite facing two outs.

"I knew that I had to go up there and try to find a good place to hit it," Dyer said. "When I got the chance, I hit the ball as hard as I could."

With a hit already to his credit, Dyer got his second of the game with an RBI single that brought Bowdle home and more importantly, lessened the Polar Bears' lead.

Unfortunately, the Warriors were unable to secure another run, causing them to lose for the first time in the past three games.

Returning to SVC competition on Wednesday, Coach Thomas said that in order for the team to get back on track that they have to stay motivated.

"What we learned tonight is that we have to compete on every pitch," Thomas said. "Whether that be on the field or during our at-bats, the more we compete, the more positive things will happen."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Adena's solid defensive performance was not enough to silence Margaretta