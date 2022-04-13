Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Delivers Y2K Energy in Combat Boots as PrettyLittleThing’s Newest Ambassador

Click here to read the full article.

Alabama Barker shared some big news with her Instagram followers over the weekend. The TikTok sensation and daughter of Travis Barker is PrettyLittleThing’s latest ambassador. “I’m SO excited to finally announce that I am @prettylittlething’s newest Brand Ambassador Stay Tuned…” Barker wrote under the upload.

The photo shows the 16-year-old socialite reading “Valley Dolls” in a huge pink beauty room that is complete with fuzzy furniture and plush walls. To complement the preppy and girly aesthetic, Barker wore two pieces from the the unmissable edit — an oversized light-wash denim jacket , which she wore over a pink checkered top . She styled her signature platinum blond tresses in two low ponytails and sealed the deal with soft glam and a neutral matte lip.

When it came down to footwear , the influencer rounded things out with white knee-high combat boots. The slip-on silhouette laced all the way to the top and included leather uppers and an eye-catching lug sole. Combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Barker’s personal vibe combines edgy grunge pieces with cozy sets and fun separates. If you scroll through her Instagram feed you will likely find her in monochromatic ensembles, colorful strapless dresses, vintage graphic T-shirts and oversized outerwear.

