WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kevin Durant's Shot
Jay-Z was in attendance for the contest between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening, and rapper Jay-Z was in attendance at Barclays Center for the win.
During the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant hit a huge shot, and Jay-Z had a great reaction.
With the win, the Nets advanced to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this upcoming weekend.
