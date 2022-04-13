WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Shot

Jay-Z was in attendance at Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets won the game to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jay-Z was in attendance at the game, and during the third quarter he had a great reaction to Kyrie Irving's shot.

The Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs this upcoming weekend.

Jay-Z used to be a part-owner of the franchise from when they were the New Jersey Nets and for the first season they were in Brooklyn.

