WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Shot

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Jay-Z was in attendance at Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets won the game to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jay-Z was in attendance at the game, and during the third quarter he had a great reaction to Kyrie Irving's shot.

The Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs this upcoming weekend.

Jay-Z used to be a part-owner of the franchise from when they were the New Jersey Nets and for the first season they were in Brooklyn.

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says He Played More Games With His High School Teammates Than With Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis This Season

The play-in tournament is about to start, and to the surprise of a lot of the NBA community, that will mean the end of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While they were expected to do big things this season, it quickly became apparent that it wasn't going to be the case, with injuries and a disconnect with the coaching staff causing loss after loss for the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
