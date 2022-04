FORT HALL — Congressman Mike Simpson has announced plans to provide $7 million in federal funds to build a new fire station for the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The funding will address the "inadequate" facilities of the Fort Hall Fire Department and EMS, the tribes stated in the press release. The tribes' current fire station has outdated equipment and failing infrastructure and is in a poor location with limited access. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hope that the new fire station will enable them to provide better emergency services to both reservation residents and the surrounding communities. Congressman Simpson and tribal officials will provide more information about the new fire station at a press conference set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the current Fort Hall fire station.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO