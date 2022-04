BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple cultural organizations across Erie County are standing together to raise money to support Ukraine. "It's a very poorly kept secret that I am not full-blooded Italian here, so I have no problem talking about this, but my grandparents actually lived in the Netherlands," said Lindsey Lauren with the Italian Culture Center. "They were living in the Netherlands for six years under Nazi occupation. So, when the war was over they were able to leave, but the only reason they were able to leave is because of the kindness of someone here in America who literally didn't know them."

