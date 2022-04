WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Badger Liquor could break ground on a new location in the city’s business campus later this month. Tuesday, the Wausau City Council is taking up some minor amendments to the standard deed restrictions for the property. The property will be located at 9913 Innovation Way. The proposed deed restriction primarily focuses on what would occur if Badger Liquor fails to build a facility and how improvements can be made.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO