Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Le Flore; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of recent rains could increase flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
