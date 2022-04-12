ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 9, shot at mall while awaiting Easter bunny; police say shopkeeper fired at thieves

By Rene Ray De La Cruz and Charlie McGee, Victorville Daily Press
A 9-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet on Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville after a store owner shot at alleged shoplifters, a sheriff's official said.

Marqel Cockrell, described by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as a 20-year-old Adelanto resident and co-owner of shoe store Sole Addicts within the mall, was identified as the suspected shooter and arrested in Nevada a few hours after the incident Tuesday, according to a sheriff's statement the following morning.

The injured girl, Ava Chruniak, was with her family getting ready to see the Easter Bunny when gunshots rang out, hitting her three times in the arm, according to her family.

A search by the Daily Press of San Bernardino County Superior Court case logs found no prior criminal record in the county for Cockrell.

The sheriff's statement alleges that Cockrell didn't intend to shoot the girl but was instead chasing two shoplifters out of his store.

"Cockrell fired multiple shots at the shoplifters," the department stated. "Cockrell’s shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim."

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the shooting at the mall on the corner of Bear Valley and Amargosa roads.

Just before 7 p.m., an employee of a business inside the mall contacted the Daily Press to say a sheriff’s helicopter was circling above the mall with a PA announcement to leave the property along Bear Valley and Amargosa roads.

Meanwhile, deputies inside the mall told businesses to shut down and for employees and visitors to exit, employees said.

Deputies evacuated and searched the mall and no additional suspects were found. The mall remained closed for the remainder of the evening but reopened to full operations Wednesday morning.

With the exception of the area near Sole Addicts, Wednesday almost seemed like business as usual inside the mall.

At one point, nearly a dozen people lined up to read a piece of paper taped to the shuttered shoe store near Macy’s.

The document, dated Wednesday from City of Victorville Code Enforcement Division, said the store could not operate until a business license was completed.

After reading the document, some people took selfies in front of the store that was filled with shoes, clothing, and other merchandise.

Deputies say Cockrell fled the scene of the mall before they arrived. He was found and arrested in his car one state over by the Nevada Highway Patrol, according to the sheriff's department.

Suspect booked

The Nevada officers booked Cockrell at a jail in Clark County on an extraditable warrant for attempted murder, the department added, which means Cockrell can be transferred to authorities across state lines.

According to Clark County's booking records, though, Cockrell is held with no bail. He is set to appear in a Clark County court hearing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the booking records show.

Fundraiser

A GoFundMe “ Recovery expenses ” page for the injured girl was created by her mother, Natalie Moraga, of Victorville.

Moraga posted, “No child deserves this she was at the mall going for Easter pictures with the bunny she such a sweet loving girl and loves reading her books, she is suffering from 2 gunshot wounds, we would really love any donations to help our baby girl with her recovery journey anything helps & please help us find Ava’s shooter he deserves to be behind bars!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364MQI_0f7V6gfU00

Robin Moraga-Saldarelli, identified by TV station KNBC as the child’s grandmother, told the outlet that her family ran inside a store and locked themselves inside after gunfire rang out while waiting to take photos with the Easter bunny — and then noticed the 9-year-old had been shot. The child was in ”a lot of pain” the next morning and was confused about not being able to return to school, the girl’s mother told Fox11.

Previous incidents

On Dec. 24, 2021, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun inside the mall.

The reported incident, which happened just before 4 p.m., involved a man and woman arguing inside the mall. The man brandished a gun, swung it and struck the woman in the head, sheriff’s officials said.

“Bystanders intervened and pushed the male,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said. “The gun fell from his grasp, and people ran away.”

Deputies responded to the mall and launched an investigation that found no shots fired.

Deputies later located and detained the man near the Red Lobster restaurant in the mall parking lot. That’s where they discovered a gun in his backpack, Huerta said.

December shooting

Gunfire rang out at the mall on Dec. 22, 2021, making it the second incident of its kind at the shopping location in nearly one month.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Huerta told the Daily Press that the incident happened around 8 p.m.outside the mall.

Sheriff’s officials said a suspect fired at two juvenile victims, who were not hit. A suspect has not been found.

November shooting

Sheriff’s officials reported that 35-year-old William Pierce of Pomona died on Nov. 19, after a shooting that night at the mall.

The shooting involved an 8-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother, who were both injured during the incident outside the mall’s Red Robin restaurant.

On Nov. 22, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said the injured siblings had been released from the hospital and were recovering at home.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Girl, 9, shot at mall while awaiting Easter bunny; police say shopkeeper fired at thieves

