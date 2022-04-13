ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Ridge defeats Watchung Hills - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Ryan Olivo’s hat trick helped lead Ridge past Watchung Hills 12-7 in Basking Ridge. Ridge (3-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a...

NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Waldwick - Boys lacrosse recap

Maxwell Chow tallied four goals and two assists to lead Dwight-Englewood in an 11-3 win over Waldwick, in Englewood. Dwight-Englewood (1-4) led 8-0 at the half. Jacob Schiffman added on two goals and an assist to the win. Gabriel Feldman and Jackson Sher both finished with two goals and one assist. Jackson Clift made 12 saves in goal for the home team.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Bridgewater-Raritan fights back, outlasts Hunterdon Central in three

Following a loss in the first game, Bridgewater-Raritan was looking to build up their confidence. The Panthers have been here twice already this season - coming just within reach of taking down a Top 10 team in the state but ultimately losing. They weren’t going to let that happen again, especially against the team that knocked them out in the conference championship a year ago.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lakeland over Fair Lawn - Boys lacrosse recap

Marcello Santora posted two goals and one assist for Lakeland in its 10-2 win against Fair Lawn in Wanaque. John Ransom and Vincent Stoffel notched two goals and one assist apiece as Brady Kennedy logged one goal and two assists and Antonio Santora managed one goal and one assist for Lakeland (4-2). Jake Spear and Connor Sportini had the other two goals in the victory while Thomas Castiglia made six saves.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson defeats Dayton - Boys lacrosse recap

Rob Tyra led the way with five goals and five assists as Johnson defeated Dayton 16-5 in Clark. Henry Nordstrom also had two goals and assist with Aidan Hund and Justin Sheafer adding two goals each. Jack Bencivenga had a goal and three assists with Julian Bencivegna and Angelo Campiglia having a goal and an assist apiece. Jack Forfa and Xander Cistaro tallied goals as well with Martin Venezio and Patrick Cook adding an assist each.
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Hoffman leads Indian Hills past Mahwah

Alayna Hoffman led the way with a home run, her fifth of the season, to go along with two more hits and five RBI as Indian Hills defeated Mahwah 10-0 in Mahwah. Kathleen DiFalco also had a three-run home run. Allison Babino pitched a no-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk. Gia White had a hit and an RBI with Natalie Lorenzo adding an RBI. Kaitlin Herrick, Taylor Palmieri and Natalie Christopher also had a hit each.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Marchese tosses one-hitter for No. 8 Notre Dame

Emma Marchese threw a one-hit shutout as Notre Dame, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 7-0 winner over Ewing on Thursday in Ewing. Marchese walked three and struck out four in the win, which lifted the Irish to 4-1 on the season. Notre Dame will take its four-game win streak to a Saturday game at Ivy Hill Park in Newark against Morris Catholic.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Cole Kroeper, Colin Devine, Anthony Torregrossa and Hayden Claudio scored for Middletown North in its 4-3 win against Freehold Township in Freehold. Ryan McInnes turned away nine shots for Middletown North (2-4). Aidan Harrington netted two goals for Freehold Township (0-6), which saw Jaden Buckley score once and Ryan Rowolt...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Summit defends No. 1 ranking in thrilling win over rival No. 2 Oak Knoll

At the end of a rather ragged offensive possession in the first half, Mike Walsh approached one of his younger players she stepped off the field and delivered a brief message. The rivalry between the top two-ranked teams in the state—one that has endured several down-to-the-wire games, both in a regular season setting and the postseason in the last few years alone—lived up to every bit of the hype on Thursday as Summit and Oak Knoll clashed for the first time in 2022.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

