Fall River, MA

Fall River company creating underwater Navy tech

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O81aY_0f7V6eu200

Inside Fall River’s Industrial Park, a company is building extraordinary things. At MIKEL, engineers are crafting underwater warfare technology for the Navy, helping submarines collect vital information that can be crucial during times of war. The company celebrated its new facility in Fall River with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday. Get a look inside, right here.

And the sight of a perfectly good bicycle in a dumpster has started a new program in Westport. According to Westport Bike Committee Secretary Betty Low, bicycle enthusiasts have created a bike recycling program on Earth Day weekend. This year, on April 23 and 24, any town resident — with or without a sticker — can visit the transfer station in search of a bike or to recycle an old bike. Check it out!

