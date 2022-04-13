ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus Williams gives lecture at Bud Walton Arena

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Some people had the opportunity to hear from an American tennis star on April 12.

Venus Williams, an equality advocate and fashion designer, spoke at Bud Walton Arena on April 12 as part of the University of Arkansas’ Distinguished Lectures series.

“It’s nice sometimes to be able to just live your life and hopefully no one sees your color,” Williams said. “Just see you for who you are and for your skill. And, that’s the hope and the freeness that I hope this next generation of girls will have.”

Two sisters who attended the lecture say it’s inspiring to see and hear about her accomplishments.

“There’s not a lot of us that would actually be brave enough to do this kind of stuff, especially our race,” Ciara Lambert, 14, said. “So, it is kinda inspiring.”

“Being a tennis player and also being a part of gender-neutral stuff, is just amazing to me for some reason,” Camille Lambert, 12, said.

Washington Co. committee kills rental assistance resolution

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A resolution that would have provided millions of dollars to help renters died in the Washington County Finance and Budget Committee Tuesday night. Washington County has run out of rental assistance funds. The problem is that many people were already promised another round of payments. "I think that a lot […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

