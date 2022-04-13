ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Girls lacrosse: Gresham nets 6 goals for 3rd straight game as Mount St. Mary tops Ridge

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Sarah Gresham scored six goals for the third straight game to help pace Mount St. Mary to a 10-6 win over Ridge. Gresham has 29...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Hanover Park - Boys lacrosse recap

Jack Witty and Zack Lipton scored five goals apiece to lead Millburn to its fifth straight win to start the season in its 17-8 victory against Hanover Park in East Hanover. Lipton also recorded seven assists while Dylan AhNow and Ethan Shapiro scored two goals. Hanover Park fell to 4-2...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Bridgewater-Raritan fights back, outlasts Hunterdon Central in three

Following a loss in the first game, Bridgewater-Raritan was looking to build up their confidence. The Panthers have been here twice already this season - coming just within reach of taking down a Top 10 team in the state but ultimately losing. They weren’t going to let that happen again, especially against the team that knocked them out in the conference championship a year ago.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Nese, Belvidere blank Mount St. Mary - Softball recap

Gianna Nese pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking none in Belvidere’s 4-0 victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Kylie Graham was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Belvidere (4-1) and Audrey Charous went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases. Shea Murphy allowed...
BELVIDERE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rutherford defeats Park Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Bonagura and Tyler Collins scored two goals to lead Rutherford past Park Ridge 9-8 in Rutherford. Matthew Chin, Joe Cerchione, Danny Carr, Sal Fernandez, and Zach Herninko each tallied a goal for Rutherford (3-1) as well. Herninko also scooped up five ground balls while Bonagura had four. The N.J....
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Cole Kroeper, Colin Devine, Anthony Torregrossa and Hayden Claudio scored for Middletown North in its 4-3 win against Freehold Township in Freehold. Ryan McInnes turned away nine shots for Middletown North (2-4). Aidan Harrington netted two goals for Freehold Township (0-6), which saw Jaden Buckley score once and Ryan Rowolt...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over St. Rose - Girls lacrosse recap

Kerry DeStefano scored three goals to lead Howell to a victory on the road over St. Rose, 12-8. Sophia Moret and Isabella Acevedo-Feldman finished with two goals and one assist apiece while Jayme Thomas added two goals for Howell, which has won each of its first five games to start the season.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Kinnelon over Vernon - Girls lacrosse recap

Abby Sullivan posted six goals with two assists to lead Kinnelon in a 14-8 win over Vernon, in Newton. The win kept Kinnelon unbeaten at 5-0. Vernon (2-4) held a 6-5 lead at the half, but Kinnelon went on a 9-2 run in the second half to get the win.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Loughlin Ks 10, tosses 4-hitter to lead No. 17 Old Bridge over South Brunswick

Kacey Loughlin struck out 10 and walked one, pitching a four-hit shutout to lead Old Bridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a win at home over South Brunswick, 2-0. Emma DiMartini and Jayden Jones each hit a single and scored a run apiece while Loughlin helped her own cause by driving in a run for Old Bridge, which has won each of its seven games to start the season, two via shutout.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Toms River East - Girls lacrosse recap

Summer Castiglione scored seven goals while Leila Lindquist had eight to lead Brick Memorial past Toms River East 18-15 in Brick. Brick Memorial (5-2) took a 10-7 lead in the first half before the two teams scored eight goals each in the second. Castiglione also scooped up seven ground balls...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy