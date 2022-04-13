ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – James “Jim” Albert Billings, 83, Keokuk

By Lee Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” Albert Billings, 83, of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. He was born May 14, 1938 in Keokuk, IA the son of Albert and Dorothy Billings. Jim graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of...

www.pencitycurrent.com

