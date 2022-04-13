Person suffers gunshot wound in Asheville

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man died Saturday night from a gunshot wound, said the Stockton Police Department. Around 1 a.m. officers were called to Pacific Avenue to reports of a person being shot. Officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. There he succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, a 24-year-old man was also transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the men have not been released.

25 DAYS AGO