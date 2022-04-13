Person suffers gunshot wound in Asheville

WEST YORK, Pa. — The death of a 31-year-old York County man whose body was found Saturday in Lancaster County is being investigated as a homicide, State Police said this week. The body of Edgardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez was found at 8:14 a.m. Saturday near the Holtwood Bridge in Martic...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police said a man died of multiple gunshot wounds after an overnight incident. Patrol officers were called about 1 a.m. Friday to a home on McKee Avenue in Charleston to check on the well being of an individual. “There was a gentleman who went to the...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three gunshot victims and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting in North Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a call placed at 5:18 p.m. at the corner of College Street and East Dunn Ave where they found three victims with gunshot wounds in a green mustang.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man died Saturday night from a gunshot wound, said the Stockton Police Department.
Around 1 a.m. officers were called to Pacific Avenue to reports of a person being shot.
Officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. There he succumbed to his injuries.
Additionally, a 24-year-old man was also transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the men have not been released.
PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired and damaged several cars in North Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said officers were called to respond to gunshots fired near Klondyke Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found five unoccupied...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police responded to two separate scenes involving gunshot victims on the night of Tuesday, April 12: one was in West Asheville, the other in the River Arts District. Only one victim lived and was able to share her story. Lamichael Shawn Carter. The Asheville...
29-year-old man was found with a gun shot wound in Benton Township. Benton Township police were dispatched to Crystal Ct. for an unresponsive man on Wednesday March 16, 2022 at around 7 a.m. Police found him and was unresponsive, officers attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced...
Police say an individual was found with several gunshot wounds early Saturday morning at Jonathan and Bethel streets in Hagerstown.
City police department officers responded to the intersection about 1:34 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Tuesday night in West Asheville. Authorities say it happened around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday night on Fairfax Avenue. Details are limited at this time, but police say one person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. This is the city's fourth homicide of the year.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, March 18 at approximately 1:15 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She presented herself to a hospital where she is expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking a known...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported having treated a man at Pua Lane in Honolulu with an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday at around 8:46 p.m. after a shooting happened in Chinatown. EMS said the patient was around 22 years old and was in serious condition....
One adult male with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the face was found near a Clairton intersection at 4:19 p.m today, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Allegheny County Police Department detectives are...
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – On the evening of March 23, 2022, shots were fired into a vehicle at the intersection of US 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. A 13-year-old female was in the car that was shot, she has since succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting. Warrants for First Degree Murder have been obtained for these individuals:
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a man in Los Fresnos on Wednesday. According to a release, a man was found dead on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at FM 803 on the side of the roadway. Police say he suffered injuries from a shooting. The man, Julio Cesar Gutierrez Jr., […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released more information regarding the city’s fourth homicide of the year. The department says authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, April 12, at the 300 block of Fairfax Avenue in West Asheville. Upon arrival, officers...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police are asking the public’s help to identify the driver of a truck who struck a moped on Long Shoals Road, then fled the scene. The driver was ejected from the moped and sent to the hospital with multiple serious injuries. On Wednesday,...
