Tiger Woods adds a Pro-Am tournament to his schedule and that has fans excited. Any time Tiger plays, folks are going to watch. For the GOAT of golf, the added stop on his schedule will take him to Ireland. The JP McManus Pro-Am is going to feature a list of great golfers and should be quite an event. Adare Manor plays host to the tournament which should be a gorgeous venue.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO