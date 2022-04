MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a toddler drowned in Marshall on Thursday, April 7. The sheriff’s office says they got a call around 4:45 p.m. about an unresponsive 17-month-old female found unresponsive at a house in the 600 block of Underwood Road in Marshall. When first responders got there, they found the child near a pond on an adjacent property. Deputies were told the child was found floating in the pond. She had reportedly walked out of the house without anyone noticing.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO