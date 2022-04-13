Mississippi Lottery Draw April 12th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and Match 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
AHEAD of Saturday night's $147million Powerball draw, winning numbers for Friday's $29million Mega Millions lottery have been revealed. Tonight's Powerball winner could take home a $147million jackpot or the $97.1million cash option. The lucky numbers for the March 18, 2022, Mega Millions game are 2, 6, 25, 40 and 45....
One lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the jackpot from the Tuesday, March 22, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 14, 19, 28, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning...
A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
A 59-year-old Michigan man used prize money from previous lottery wins to buy two new tickets — and it paid off big time. He bought the Extreme Cash tickets at the Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road in Taylor, then started scratching the tickets as soon as he got in his car.
A fishing record that stood for 25 years in Mississippi has been bested, and the monstrous blue catfish was an astounding 36 pounds bigger than any previously caught in the state. It weighed 131 pounds, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Eugene Cronley of Brandon, Mississippi,...
A MAN won $1million while playing a newly introduced scratch-off game he bought at a local gas station. Mohammad Hossain, 65, purchased the winning scratch-off at a BP Food Market in Leesburg, Florida. The new 500x THE CASH scratch-off game, priced at $50, features a top prize of $25million for...
A Mississippi man admitted to bank fraud and money laundering charges in federal court last week involving defrauding lenders as he purchased an antebellum house, hotels and other properties in the state. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit...
A South Carolina man and a store clerk shared a moment of disbelief as the customer scratched off a $200,000 win at the counter. The clerk noticed the expression on the man’s face, according to lottery officials, and she asked to see the ticket. “Don’t you say anything,” the...
When Steven Richter scratched off the final winning number from his ticket in North Carolina, he was convinced it was no coincidence. The final number was his mom’s maiden name, he told lottery officials, and it won him $100,000. “The winning number that I had was ‘six’ and that’s...
A scratch-off New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold at a liquor store in South Jersey, state officials said. The third time's the charm for the lucky Lottery player who bought two winning tickets for lesser dollar prizes earlier in the day. He bought a coffee and a...
Most Americans see their month food stamps at the beginning of the month, but one state sends theirs between the 4th and 21st. Benefits are sent between these dates depending on two digits related to their benefits in Mississippi. States run SNAP benefit programs, so however you receive them in...
CHARLESTON, Miss. (WMC) - Human remains discovered in Mississippi were identified Wednesday as a missing Memphis woman who disappeared in November 2021. Memphis police say the remains, found in Charleston, were identified as 27-year-old Ashley McDonald. She was last seen on Nov. 25 on Knight Trail Circle and was reported...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
Comments / 0