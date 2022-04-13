ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Student Recalls Terrifying Youtubers Prank During Holocaust Lecture

By Gordon Tokumatsu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvery Kotler recalled the terrifying moment when she thought she could've become an active shooter's victim after a dangerous classroom prank during a lecture. "I'm just thinking that I don't wanna know what's inside that briefcase," said the USC junior. It was a prank by Eric Kanevsky's whose youtube...

Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
News On 6

OSU President Surprises Student During Senior Photos

OSU President Kayse Shrum showed some cowboy kindness to a soon-to-be grad. Dr. Shrum posted on her Facebook that this student couldn't find orange heels for her senior pictures. So, she offered her own. Dr. Shrum says being a cowboy isn't about the clothes, it's about your character.
