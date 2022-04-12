Of fast cars, fast starts and a message from Jim Thome: Ducks home opener had everything

The RubberDucks did Tuesday what they do best.

That’s win at Canal Park.

The reigning league champs took the home opener 5-4 over the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

The Ducks jumped out early on the Phils (1-3) with two runs in the first and another two in the second and held on at the end.

That’s just more of the same for the Ducks (2-2), who went 39-22 at home last season. Included in that was a six-game home winning streak to start 2021 season in which they won 10 of their first 11 in Akron.

Three things stood out more than anything else in this season’s home opener on a night that included a message from a Hall of Famer, convertibles and fireworks.

Here’s a look back:

The RubberDucks have starting pitching for days

The Ducks came into the six-game series against the Fightin’ Phils with the No. 2 prospect overall and No. 1 pitcher in the Guardians organization in right-hander Daniel Espino.

They also have the No. 9 prospect in Logan T. Allen and No. 23 prospect Xzavion Curry.

Hunter Gaddis is the fourth starter for the Ducks. A right-hander, Gaddis pitched like the ace against the Fightin’ Phils.

Gaddis surrendered three hits and gave up a walk in 5⅓ innings for the win.

A fifth-round pick from the 2019 draft, Gaddis struck out seven and threw 53 strikes in 81 pitches.

“It’s really an honor to play with these guys,” Gaddis said. “Every single one of them has good stuff. They’re good people. I can’t say enough about them. Everybody is competing for everything. I just want to go out there and give my guys the best chance.

"I don’t know if I really settled in. The blood was flowing, but it was a ton of fun. I got chills [from the standing ovation] for sure. It was fun. I’m kind of speechless. I wasn’t expecting that.”

George Valera’s bat is smooth

Even foul balls are loud for the No. 1 prospect in the Guardians organization.

Valera (1-for-3) tripled hard to right field in the first inning to drive in Jose Tena.

He also drew a walk and scored a run.

“For such a young player, the fact he gets down on time and gets his body moving is unbelievable,” Ducks manager Rouglas Odor said. “He can hit righties. He can hit lefties. He stays in the zone. His bat speed is amazing. The ball jumps off his bat for such a young kid.”

The RubberDucks celebrate in style

Prior to the game, all 18 players who were on the Ducks roster last season were given their championship rings, but the team wasn’t done.

A total of 15 Corvettes entered from center field and paraded around the warning track carrying the starting nine for the RubberDucks as well as the coaching staff.

The Ducks didn’t stop there. Hall of Famer and Cleveland legend Jim Thome appeared on the video board right before first pitch to congratulate Odor on his 2021 title.

The two played together in 1990 for Kinston and in 1991 for Canton-Akron. Thome was the starting third baseman for Canton-Akron. Odor was the starting shortstop.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Odor said. “What a great moment from a Hall of Famer and former teammate. For him to send that message, that means a lot to me. I really appreciate the front office and everyone who was involved with him leaving that message for me.”

