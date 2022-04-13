ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

HGTC expanding diesel tech program, expert says graduates could earn up to $60K salary

By Emma Parkhouse
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Millions of dollars, thousands of square feet and more students are part of another expansion at Horry Georgetown Technical College. HGTC is tripling the size of its diesel engine technology program by bringing in a multi-million dollar facility off of Highway 501 and Allied Drive in...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

HGTC works to launch new hospitality program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry Georgetown Technical College is working to bring a new hospitality-specific program to its Grand Strand campus. The college hopes it will help students get jobs in one of the thousands of hotels and restaurants in the area, as well as help those businesses to hire. Executive director of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KELOLAND TV

Southeast Tech expanding health care programs with new facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More health care opportunities will be available for students at Southeast Technical College. On Friday, Southeast Tech announced plans to build a new Healthcare Simulation Center, which will be located adjacent to Southeast Tech’s campus and the home of the former Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
WVNS

Concord simulation gives students a look at how parolees can re-enter society

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–Faculty and students at Concord University participated in a re-entry simulation to show how the incarcerated enter back into society. Local organizations and volunteers shared their time to help students understand the barriers and obstacles including probation roles, employment, and counseling and treatment services parolees face. Students received a packet with simulated crimes […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Education
City
Conway, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Education
MarketWatch

Lowe's now offering debt-free education benefit

Lowe's Cos. LOW, -0.83% said Wednesday that it has added a debt-free education benefit that will be available to part-time and full-time workers. More than 300,000 associates are eligible. The benefit comes through a partnership with Guild, a company specializing in advancement through education and coaching. The benefit extends across 50 education programs and 23 educational institutions, and applies towards college degrees and certificates, English language education, high school completion and college prep. Lowe's will also continue to provide $2,500 in tuition assistance annually for more than 165 academic programs, and a program called Track to the Trades that provides funded pre-apprentice programs to up to 4,000 employees pursuing careers in areas like electrical and plumbing. Lowe's stock has slumped 20.4% for the year to date, but is up 3% over the last 12 months.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy