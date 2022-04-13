Two people receive life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — Two people were taken to a local hospital for...www.wral.com
Durham, N.C. — Two people were taken to a local hospital for...www.wral.com
HOPE All Is Well With POSITIVE Thoughts. Human Beings Need Financial Equality. Education. Church Teaching Right Ways. Helping Hand Ministry Fulfillment. Man Kindnesses.. Like The Immigrants. We Are All Valuable 💞. HOPED For PEACE. New Era REBIRTH SEASONS. Guns Down. Man Up. Talk About It. ✨💞🌅🌱🌱🌱☕💖
Comments / 3