I have been loving on the Mets since the MLB lockout finally ended. Uncle Steve Cohen has made some awesome moves in the short offseason when he added: Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, Starling Marte and others. The Mets currently sit at 4-2, and I know it's early. People love to drink the "Kool-Aid" as I love to say, and start hyping up their respective teams with over 150 games to go. The Mets look good, but there is one problem, injuries. Jacob deGrom won't be pitching for the Mets until at least June and another pitcher just hit the 10 day injured list. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO