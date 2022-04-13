ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Bill could force St. Louis County to rethink EV charging station plans

By Elliott Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebRrV_0f7V387C00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Legislature has waded into the battle of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in St. Louis County.

Right now, St. Louis County law requires businesses and organization to install a certain number of EV charging stations at new projects. It could run $8,000 per station.

But the state legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County, would require the county to foot the bill for all the EV charging stations that it requires on new projects. That could ultimately add up to tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.

Top Story: 19-year-old charged with hitting Eureka officers with stolen car

The measure has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Murphy calls the county’s EV law unfair. He’s hoping his legislation would force St. Louis County to take a big step back.

“This does not have anything to do with safety or welfare or health,” Murphy said. “What it has to do with is a green new deal or a political agenda that they’re now making businesses pay for. I call it government extortion”

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team first reported on this deal last month. Kanisha Minor called Elliott Davis after she couldn’t get the county’s approval to open her new business. A county ordinance  required her to install an EV charging station because she was opening a new business at a location that had been used for something else before. She couldn’t afford $8,000 for an charging station.

Trending: Men charged a second time for 17 deaths in Missouri duck boat tragedy

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, who spondosred the county’s EV law, did make some changes to her law. She added a number of exemptions to small businesses like Kanisha Minor’s. Her revised law passed weeks ago but won’t take effect until April 14.

But Councilman Mark Harder said it’s not good enough. He’s introduced his own bill to repeal Dunnaway’s law altogether.

”My legislation would be to end it,” Harder said. “It would repeal it”

He said the effort by Murphy in Jefferson City  is one more reason to scrap Dunnaway’s law

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols called his shot. The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that. Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KMOV

Charges allege St. Louis County man threatened to ‘kill the Mexicans’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon motivated by discrimination. St. Louis County charging documents state David Lavin, 37, left his house on St. Ambrose Lane in St. Ann and crossed the street while yelling “he wanted to kill the Mexicans for parking and blocking his driveway” on March 24. A 12-year-old who identifies as Hispanic told police he saw the suspect had a knife. The victim then ran and got into a car, locking the doors in fear for his life. When officers arrived on the scene, Lavin reportedly continued to yell about wanting to “kill the Mexicans for blocking his driveway.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Green New Deal#Charging Station#Ev#St#House#Senate#Kanisha Minor
News 12

Catalytic converter theft bill advances with major changes

A plan to curb catalytic converter thefts advanced in the General Assembly Tuesday but with some changes. Auto recyclers would now be banned from buying loose converters that aren't attached to a vehicle. Scrap metal dealers and junk yards could still buy them, but they would have to submit detailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

FOX 2

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy