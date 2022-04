KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a Kansas City man shot at another man inside a home, leading to a multi-hour standoff early Thursday morning on the city’s south side. Officers responded just after midnight to a home on Corrington Avenue, just off of East 118th Place, in response to a shooting. A man called police, saying he had been inside the home, when another man pulled a gun, threatened him with it and shot at him. The caller was able to escape the home, according to Kansas City police.

