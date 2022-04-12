Baseball: Bentz pitches complete game to lead Manville to victory

MANVILLE – You’d have to go back more than a decade – even to the early 2000s – to find the last time the Manville High School baseball team won three straight games.

That famine was ended Tuesday with the Mustangs’ thrilling 3-1 win over Bound Brook in a Skyland Conference Mountain Division contest. Only a 6-5, eight-inning, season-opening loss April 4 at East Brunswick Tech has kept them from being 4-0.

Bound Brook and Manville were scoreless in the sixth when the Mustangs took a 3-0 lead on junior third baseman Geoff Mathis’ booming one-out, RBI-double to center, followed by junior first baseman Josh Barrios’ 350-foot, two-run homer to left.

Bound Brook rallied for a run in the seventh on David Alvarez’s RBI groundout after pinch hitter Jon Bennett’s double. But Manville junior righty Nick Bentz (1-1) completed a memorable 99-pitch, complete-game with his fifth strikeout.

"If the tying run got to second I had my next guy ready to go, but as a junior and in his learning experience it’s his game," said Manville coach Rob Snyder, in his eighth year. "Nick’s pitch count was good and he was being efficient. I was essentially going to try to let it be his game to be won. But we were going to make a move if we had to because at the end of the day it’s about the program. Not an individual. Nicky threw a hell of a game."

Manville is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain Division. Bound Brook dropped to 2-2, 1-2 in division. The Crusaders were coming off junior righty Jake Anderson’s 6-0 complete game shutout of defending division co-champ Delaware Valley.

"We have to learn how to win games like this," Crusaders coach Dave LePoidevin said of Tuesday’s game.

Manville plays the other defending co-division champ Pingry at home on Thursday afternoon. The Big Blue are off to a 3-0 start with all of the games in the division. The Mustangs lost two mercy-rule shutouts to Pingry last season, now they will host the Big Blue with the division lead at stake.

"That’s not a conversation we would have had a few years ago," Snyder said.

Manville hasn’t had a winning season since 2006 when it went 10-7. There have been few three-win seasons since 2006, let alone extended win streaks. Manville ended a 73-game Skyland Conference losing streak in 2018. Improvement has been reflected since with a 6-12 campaign last year and an 8-13 record in 2019.

"We had to make a shift about five or six years ago where it wasn’t about winning or losing baseball games, but about making the fundamental, routine play," Snyder said. "When you can do that consistently you’ll find yourself in positions to win games or at least lose close ones."

The Mustangs and Crusaders played an errorless game and Bentz was consistently around the plate. He walked two and hit a batter. Bound Brook threatened in the fifth with runners on second and third, but Bentz got a comebacker and strikeout to end it. He followed with a 1-2-3 on groundouts in the sixth.

Bound Brook junior right-handers Ronny Pimentel and Jake Anderson were solid. Anderson relieved Pimentel after Pimentel walked the first two batters in the fifth. He entered to strike out three consecutive batters and keep the game 0-0, but the Mustangs broke through in the next inning.

After a fourth-straight strikeout, Anderson walked James Mascola and Mathis followed with his double that gave Manville the lead. That was followed by Barrios’ blast.

"Guys are starting to understand that they can get better at baseball and not have to dedicate themselves to baseball," Snyder said. "Most of these kids are two-sport athletes, but we are telling them that they can get some baseball work in too. Some of the kids came in this morning to lift weights."

