Owens fires three-hitter against East

Edwardsville catcher Lexie Griffin makes a diving catch in the seventh against Belleville East in Southwestern Conference action on Tuesday in Belleville. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

BELLEVILLE -- After not using her defense much in a 12-strikeout, one-hit win against Belleville West on Thursday, Edwardsville pitcher Ryleigh Owens gave them plenty of work to do Tuesday at Belleville East.

Owens pitched a three-hit shutout, getting 16 of the 21 outs on the ground, to help the Tigers to a 1-0 win over the Lancers in a Southwestern Conference game featuring the two teams that shared the league championship a season ago.

“My defense always plays a big part in my game. I love having them behind me,” Owens said.

Owens, now 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA on the season, hasn’t allowed an earned run over her last 23 innings pitched. She’s allowed just five hits with 29 strikeouts against three walks in the stretch.

It was the first 1-0 victory for the Tigers since they defeated Chatham Glenwood on April 29, 2019.

Edwardsville is 6-1, including 3-0 in the Southwestern Conference. The Tigers are the only undefeated team left in league action.

“This is a really big win because Belleville East is going to be one of the biggest competitors in our conference. Winning the first one feels pretty good,” said EHS center fielder Zoie Boyd, who accounted for the game’s only run when she scored on a triple and errant throw in the second inning.

Belleville East is 10-5, including 2-1 in the SWC.

The Lancers had won two straight in the rivalry, including 9-3 in the Class 4A Minooka Sectional semifinals last season, after dropping 17 in a row.

“This was like old school softball and how it used to be. This was a great game of softball. They were just a little bit better at the small things that are important. We know they are good at that. They executed and got the run across,” Belleville East coach Natalie Peters said.

The Lancers didn’t have an answer for Owens, who needed just 72 pitches, including 52 for strikes, in Tuesday’s game that lasted less than 60 minutes.

Owens struck out one – the final batter of the game – and walked two. She retired the side in the second and fifth innings and allowed just three runners to reach scoring position.

The last Edwardsville pitcher to record a seven-inning shutout with one strikeout was Jordyn Henricks, who allowed one hit in a 3-0 win over Belleville East on May 29, 2018, in the regional championship game.

Of the 16 groundouts Tuesday, six went to shortstop Avery Hamilton, four went to third baseman Brooke Tolle, three went to second baseman Tatum VanRyswyk, two went to Owens and one went to first baseman Sydney Lawrence.

“We work a lot on defense in practice. To execute something like this is really good,” Owens said.

EHS gave Owens all she needed to work with in the third when Boyd lifted an 0-1 pitch into a swirling wind in right field. The ball dropped just inside the line and in front of the fence, as Boyd raced around the bases for a stand-up triple. When the throw into the infield got away, Boyd scored for the 1-0 lead.

“The pitch was outside and that is my favorite pitch. It felt pretty good off the bat,” Boyd said. “Without that run, this whole game is a different situation.”

Owens made it count.

“You can always use more runs but that was huge,” Owens said.

The Lancers threatened to tie in the sixth with Ava Hamilton reaching third on a one-out single, stolen base and groundout.

With two outs, Owens was able to get Taylor Sparks to bounce out to first to end the inning. The mild-mannered Owens celebrated with a fist pump as she walked out of the circle.

“I was really excited. My defense was feeding me,” Owens said.

In the seventh, Lily Metzer led off with a walk for Belleville East, but Owens retired the next three in order, including Maya Hataway on a diving catch by catcher Lexie Griffin behind home plate on a bunt attempt.

“Ryleigh threw really well and put the ball where she wanted. Lexie also made a huge diving catch there,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said.

It was Owens’ third shutout of the season and second in as many games, including the 4-0 win over Belleville West on Thursday. It was her sixth career shutout and fourth of seven innings.

“I don’t think she missed many spots. Her drop curve was awesome,” Boyd said. “I’m really proud of her. She puts in a lot of work.”

Ailene Walker took the loss for Belleville East despite allowing just one run on five hits with no strikeouts or walks.

“She has been amazing for us all year. She fields her position so well. She has been great for us,” Peters said of Walker, who is now 8-3 with a 1.22 ERA this season.

Owens had two hits for the Tigers. Lawrence, Tolle and Boyd each had a hit.

EHS left eight runners, including at second and third in the first and fourth innings. It hit into two double plays.

“We did some really good things. We just have to be a little more patient at the plate,” Blade said. “We did just enough.”