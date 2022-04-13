ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Greene, Hamilton, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains...

alerts.weather.gov

