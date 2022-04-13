Severe Weather Statement issued for Humboldt, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water will rise onto the west bank flooding property of the Bogue Falaya Towers at East Boston Street and threatening commercial property on the east bank near Military Road. Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 PM CDT Thursday was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested, and will continue to fall to 6 feet later this morning to early this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.5 feet on 05/22/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO