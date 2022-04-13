High Wind Warning issued for Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near West Mountain around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pritchett and Winona. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO