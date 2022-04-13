Beto O’Rourke calls on Gov. Abbott to end border policy impacting importers

PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke made another stop in the Valley on Tuesday, lashing out and Gov. Abbott’s new policy to inspect all commercial trucks coming into the U.S.

O’Rourke called the policy a “political stunt” by the Governor, following his conversations with local importers who said it is killing their business.

“We’re living through a nightmare,” said Joe Arevalo, Owner of Keystone Cold. “We are already suffering through a very delicate supply chain.”

During a press conference, Arevalo said his business in offering storage for importers is being destroyed. The new border policy is calling on Texas DPS to inspect all commercial trucks crossing into the U.S, putting all border trade at a standstill.

Inspections are taking up to an hour per truck and local trucking companies said the massive delays are causing frustration among drivers. On Monday Mexican drivers blocked the entrance to the Pharr International Bridge in protest.

“The big concern is that they’re going to have to wait 16 hours on the bridge with no food no water no restrooms,” said Polo Chow. “How do you go to the restroom at the top of the bridge? How do you eat? How do you drink? These are inhumane conditions.”

But the new change is not only impacting truck drivers and importers. O’Rourke addressed today’s press conference by stressing the impact on all Texans.

“When you see those trucks lined up miles deep all the way into Mexico what you are seeing is inflation, what you are seeing is higher prices at the grocery store, and what you are seeing are more supply chain problems,” O’Rourke said.

But as Title 42 is set to end in May, Governor Abbott said these inspections must be done.

“Now I know in advance this is going to dramatically slow traffic from Mexico into Texas,” Abbott said. ” It is a byproduct of cartels crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.”

Governor Abbott is expected to announce more border policies this week. It is not known what the other policies will include.

