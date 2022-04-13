Wayland police: Sexual assault report unfounded
WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A sexual assault report in Wayland was unfounded, police say.
Police started investigating after someone reported that a sexual assault had happened on the Rabbit River Trail near Elm Street on March 10. Investigators have now determined the report was unfounded, the Wayland Police Department said in a Tuesday release.
Police say there is still an on-going investigation, which will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review once completed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
