Wayland police: Sexual assault report unfounded

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A sexual assault report in Wayland was unfounded, police say.

Police started investigating after someone reported that a sexual assault had happened on the Rabbit River Trail near Elm Street on March 10. Investigators have now determined the report was unfounded, the Wayland Police Department said in a Tuesday release.

Police say there is still an on-going investigation, which will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review once completed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.