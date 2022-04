This was not how the Cincinnati Reds' home opener week was supposed to go. Thanks to a delayed start due to the 99-day, MLB-induced lockout and the Cincinnati Reds getting rid of productive players during the offseason, the 2022 baseball season already was going to be bumpy. But after splitting the season's opening series in Atlanta last week, the Reds were swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians during the team's Great American Ball Park debut on April 12 and 13. Moreover, Reds president and chief operating officer Phil Castellini suggested that fans frustrated with the team's constant payroll slashes and trades should just deal with it because "Where are you going to go?"

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO