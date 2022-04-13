ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol, Va. City Council approves loans for school project

By Kayla Carter
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city leaders voted 4-1 for the school board to move forward with $27 million in loans through the Industrial Development Authority for a school construction project.

The funds will be applied to construction costs and fees to build a new intermediate school next to Van Pelt Elementary.

Councilman Kevin Wingard voted no saying there’s state funding in the works and the city should wait.

“I don’t think the timing is right,” Wingard said. “We got our legislators right now and it looks very favorable that there’s going to be a lot of money set aside for renovation of schools and construction of schools throughout the state of Virginia. Once again, I think we need to slow down on this and see exactly what the legislators are going to do.”

South Fork Utility District commissioner responds to comptroller’s investigation

“All we do by kicking the can down the road is we wait for interest rates to go up, we wait for construction prices to go up,” said Perrigan said. “Even though it’s a hard decision to make, I certainly understand that, we’ve waited for long enough and every time we’ve waited it’s just cost taxpayers more money.”

Perrigan said that the interest rate on the loan will be locked in at 4.7%. And, consolidation of the schools overall will significantly reduce costs for the city in the long run.

“The savings we will generate through consolidation will actually make the payment on the new school,” he said. “What that will do is really it will save taxpayers money in the future from having to do expensive rehabilitations on these old buildings.”

The loan documents will still require a final vote by the Industrial Development Authority, which will meet at noon Wednesday. If approved, the school system could break ground as early as this June.

