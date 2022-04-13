ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan's SMFG, Tepco, Mitsubishi face activist climate votes at AGMs

By Makiko Yamazaki
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17B37g_0f7UzySR00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Big Japanese firms including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and Mitsubishi Corp will face resolutions from activist shareholders urging greater commitment to tackling climate change at their annual meetings this year.

Five climate activist groups, including Japan’s Kiko Network and Australia’s Market Forces, said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had submitted shareholder resolutions for consideration at AGMs of four Tokyo-listed companies this year. Utility Chubu Electric Power completes the quartet.

Activist investors are increasingly turning their attention to Japanese companies, using resolutions that have been deployed in Europe and the United States to push companies and banks away from investing in, or financing, fossil fuel infrastructure.

The lifetime emissions from 10 proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) power projects involving the four companies are estimated to be 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or its equivalent, the groups said.

This is almost double Japan’s 2030 absolute emission reduction target under its nationally determined contributions towards achieving the Paris climate accord, they said.

SMFG, Tepco and Chubu Electric all confirmed they had received the shareholder resolutions, saying that their boards plan to discuss them.

A spokesperson at trading house Mitsubishi said the company would discuss and respond to the proposal appropriately.

Last year, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan’ biggest bank, and trading house Sumitomo Corp faced similar climate resolutions, although the proposals were voted down.

Mizuho Financial Group became the first listed company in the country to hold such a vote in 2020. The resolution was defeated though it garnered 35% support.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Smfg#Japanese#Tokyo Electric Power#Mitsubishi Corp#Kiko Network#Market Forces#Chubu Electric Power#Lng
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy