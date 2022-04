Podcast (brain-storm): Play in new window | Download. What does it mean to have a relationship with nature? For Indigenous kids, especially those who grew up in urban areas, this question can have complicated answers. To support these relationships and fill in what Western education might miss, researchers in Northwestern’s learning sciences program — led by Professor Megan Bang, in partnership with other universities, community members and educators — are developing science learning environments for Indigenous youth and their families. Brainstorm spoke to some of the student researchers working on the project.

