As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales of buds and edibles are already flourishing on some Native American land around the state.Shops dot the main road through the U.S. side of Mohawk territory straddling the Canadian border. In the Finger Lakes, the Cayuga Nation is selling marijuana at two stores. Native Americans have opened more stores in western New York on Seneca territory.Many of these shops are small and far from big cities, and there's an internal dispute over the legality of about a dozen operations on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation. But the sales...

