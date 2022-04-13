ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disabled man faces potential of having power cut off

By Shaul Turner
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) – Bradley Fenney, a father of four, said he has had a hard enough time coping with his disability. Now he’s worried that his family’s electricity will be shut off.

“You don’t have [the] power to cook your meals,” Fenney said.

Fenney tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that he applied for energy bill assistance through the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, alternatively known as LEAP.

Documents show Fenney was approved for a $547 assistance payment to Xcel Energy, but when he tried to track the payment, he was told the payment wasn’t noted on his account.

“They said they had no record of any payments being received or any payment due to be received,” Fenney said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the state office that runs LEAP, and Xcel Energy.

The staff quickly researched his case. Fenney was relieved to know his power will not be shut off as a result of the unaccounted payment.

“Four hours later, you guys, Xcel called me, said they were on it, so I’m so eternally grateful for that,” he explained.

Anyone who would like more information about qualifications for the LEAP program should visit their homepage .

