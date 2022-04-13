ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gun violence in 2022 is set to surpass previous years as number of shootings continues to climb

 2 days ago

KGET

Man gets 18 years in domestic violence shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During an argument last year, Jaime Celestino Hernandez fired a gun, nearly striking the woman he quarreled with in the head, the bullet passing through kitchen and closet walls. Four children were home at the time. On Thursday, Hernandez, 38, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was found guilty […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KHBS

Tackling Gun Violence

As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Gun Violence
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother

The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Philadelphia

Passersby Steal Victim's Gun After Deadly Caught-on-Cam Shooting

A man and a woman walking by stole a dying victim’s gun and other items moments after a fist fight and deadly shooting that was caught on surveillance video. The ordeal began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia. Police obtained video showing a 38-year-old man involved in a fight with another man on 8th and Luzerne streets. While the two were fighting, a third man pulled out a gun and fired at least eight shots at the 38-year-old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY

