This Tuesday in a conference crossover game the Shippensburg University baseball team lost 7-6 to Pitt-Johnstown. The crossover game was held at Point Stadium. Junior Justin Darden had three of SU’s 10 hits in the game, including RBI-singles in each of his first two at-bats. Darden also hit a ball that nearly left the park with two outs in the ninth inning but failed to clear the high wall in left field, and he was thrown out between first and second base to end the game.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO