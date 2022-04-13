Rams rumored to have interest in free agent DBs Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams haven't rested on their laurels this offseason and have instead been busy trying to reload ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champs added eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner earlier in the offseason and now the Rams are rumored to have interest in a pair of decorated defensive backs.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano said there's "mutual interest" between the Rams and former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu, 29, earned First-Team All-Pro or Pro Bowl nods in all three of his seasons with the Chiefs, but was allowed to walk in free agency. He has since had visits with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, but hasn't been in a hurry to sign on with a new team.

Later on Tuesday, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue poured a bit of water on the rumor and said nothing was imminent, but also added that the Rams have been in contact with former Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, 31, was traded to the Panthers in October for a late draft pick after four seasons with the New England Patriots. In 2019, Gilmore was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in interceptions with six and passes defensed with 20.

According to Rodrigue, the Rams are likely to wait until at least a week after the 2022 NFL Draft to make either addition, as it would exclude the signings from counting in the compensatory pick formula next year.