Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Nine dimes at Brooklyn

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rondo provided seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruce Brown Throws Shade At Celtics Defense Without Robert Williams — Much To The Chagrin Of Kevin Durant

BOSTON (CBS) — Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown sounds really eager to go against a Robert Williams-less Celtics defense in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Maybe a little too eager. The two-seeded Celtics will square off with the Nets after Brooklyn clinched the seven-seed in the East with a play-in win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Brown, a Boston native, had himself a game with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the 115-108 win. After the game, he threw some shade at the Boston defense, which will be without Williams for at least a few more weeks...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks' Young

CLEVELAND -- — Many of them NBA big-game beginners, the young Cavaliers took their lumps in Brooklyn the other night and missed their first chance of making the playoffs. Fortunately, they've got another shot. Trouble is, Trae Young does, too. Atlanta's high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Nets' Ben Simmons could return as soon as Game 4 of Brooklyn-Boston series

The Boston Celtics might have a more difficult out to consider later in their series with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 East playoffs with news from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that injured Nets forward Ben Simmons may be available to make his debut with Brooklyn in Game 4. “I am told Simmons is targeting Games 4, 5 or 6 for making his … debut,” related Windhorst on ESPN’s “Get Up”.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Thrives in bulk-relief role

Sanmartin pitches five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision. Sanmartin was originally scheduled to start the contest, but the Reds instead tabbed Luis Cessa to work as an opener with Sanmartin following behind him. Cessa didn't perform well in the role, giving up five hits and three runs in one frame, but Sanmartin allowed Cincinnati to get back in the game with five scoreless innings. The left-hander yielded only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen how the Reds will use Sanmartin moving forward; if he moves back into a starting role, his next start will likely come in San Diego against the Padres next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA

