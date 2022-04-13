ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL Buzz: Johnson expected to make NHL debut with Blue Jackets

Atkinson, Hart out for Flyers; Greenway likely won't travel with Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and University of Michigan teammate Nick Blankenburg...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay, made 27 saves. The Lightning qualified for the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. The two-time defending NHL champions are trying to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup three times in a row since the Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Tim Stützle
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings on killer schedule: A reminder of what winning hockey looks like

Just as the Detroit Red Wings have something to build on, it crumbled. And now comes a stretch against a series of potential wrecking balls. The Wings, after dropping two mostly close games, face six straight games against opponents jostling for playoff positioning, beginning Thursday at the Carolina Hurricanes. After the Hurricanes come a Saturday matinee at the New York Rangers, playing on Easter at home against the Florida Panthers, and then a trip to Tampa Bay and Florida, and then Pittsburgh in the last game this season at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CANADIAN JOURNALIST TREMBLAY RIPS SHEA WEBER IN RECENT STORY

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber has not played at all this season due to injury, and he may never play in the NHL again. Being a captain, it would be assumed that Weber would still be a leader with the team, but apparently that is not the case in Montreal.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Avalanche beat Devils 3-1, extend winning streak to 8 games

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and Andre Burakovsky also scored and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche won their eighth straight game, 3-1 over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for Colorado, which has a league-best 114 points with eight games remaining. Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, which had its two-game winning streak halted. Andrew Hammond stopped 25 shots for the Devils.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press Detroit#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Detroit Red Wings 4 1
NHL

Recap: Red Wings drop 4-1 decision to Senators

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi's power-play goal tied the score, 1-1, midway though the second period, but the Senators netted the eventual game-winner 3:05 later and pulled away with two late empty-netters in the final frame.
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

Crosby, Guentzel lead Pens past Islanders, back to playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. The Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen, Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also scored for Pittsburgh which tied Calgary for the seventh-longest playoff streak in the NHL since 1967. Tristan Jarry made 36 saves for the Penguins. Zach Parise, Anders Lee and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Nedeljkovic shuts out former team, Red Wings top Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 46 saves in a sharp performance against his former team, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday night. Moritz Seider, Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored for Detroit. The Red Wings were recently eliminated from the postseason chase for the sixth straight year, but managed to push past the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes despite being outplayed much of the way. Nedeljkovic had a strong run for the Hurricanes last season but the team traded him to Detroit in July and opted to reshape their goaltender position by bringing in Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen. Nedeljkovic had his third shutout of the season.
RALEIGH, NC
Idaho8.com

Frederick Gaudreau scores in OT, Wild beat Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored at 1:40 overtime after assisting on Kevin Fiala’s two regulation goals in the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Gaudreau picked up a loose puck, skated into the Dallas zone and sent the puck past goalie Scott Wedgewood. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, allowing only Jason Robertson’s two goals. Wedgewood stopped 24 shots. Minnesota remained two points behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division. The Blues won at Buffalo on Thursday night. Dallas earned a point for the overtime loss, moving the Stars into a tie with Nashville, which lost to Edmonton on Thursday night, for the Western Conference wild-card lead. The Stars and Predators each have eight games remaining.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Idaho8.com

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators. Draisaitl’s hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse also scored and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists for Edmonton, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The shutout was Smith’s first of the season and the 43rd of his career. Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, which has lost three of four.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
Idaho8.com

With Bulls to face Bucks, LaVine finally gets playoff taste

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine finally gets a chance to play in the playoffs with Chicago set to face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. LaVine never played on a team that won more than 31 games in his first seven seasons with Minnesota and Chicago. But that changed this season. The Bulls finished sixth in the Eastern Conference at 46-36 for their first winning record since the 2015-16 team went 42-40. They made the playoffs for the first time since a first-round knockout by Boston in 2017. And they ended a string of four consecutive losing seasons.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy