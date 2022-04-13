ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Talks: Judge Andrew Gould, Candidate for Arizona Attorney General

By Noel Campbell, guest host for Prescott Talks
prescottenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Campbell, guest host for Prescott Talks, interviews Andrew Gould who...

prescottenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Arizona AG fails to produce the election evidence Trump demanded

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is in a politically tricky position. On the one hand, he’s a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in a crowded primary, and he’s eager to please Donald Trump and his party’s far-right base. On the other hand, he’s also Arizona’s top law enforcement...
ARIZONA STATE
kmvt

Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden released a statement Friday evening in regards to the controversy surrounding Ammon Bundy and a child of a family friend. In the statement released to KMVT, Wasden said:. “As provided by law, Idaho’s child protection system has helped protect thousands...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gould
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Attorney General#Election#Immigration Policy#Prescott Talks
CBS News

Future of Supreme Court confirmations, Trump investigation, White House COVID concerns and more

CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Axios reporter Sophia Cai join "Red and Blue" to discuss the day's political news, including future Supreme Court confirmation processes, New York's attorney general seeking to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court, COVID concerns for top leaders in Washington, and as well as getting funding passed before the Easter recess.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

Democratic-NPL party nominates Attorney General, second PSC candidates

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Democrats are working on filling their statewide positions for this year’s elections, from the Public Service Commission, to Attorney General, and tax commissioner. It’s been a busy day for the Dems after they tabled half of their nominations Friday. They’ve nominated Trygve Hammer...
MINOT, ND
Salon

"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

US Attorney General Bats For Transparency In Information Disclosures

The United States attorney general Merrick Garland has ordered federal agencies to deploy more transparency while dealing with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the Wall Street Journal reported. Garland said that information release should not be held back unless there is a “foreseeable harm or legal bar to disclosure.”...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy