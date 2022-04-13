ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Free statewide ‘Celebrate Colorado’ block party announced

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6ibw_0f7Ux6OE00

DENVER (KDVR) – After what feels like an eon-long statewide hibernation, Colorado has seemingly returned to a version of its former bustling self, and now, the governor has announced that the first weekend in May will bring with it a block party the size of the state.

From May 6-8, “ Celebrate Colorado ” will be held at various locations across the state and will offer citizens of the state free admission to participating museums, festivals, art shows, sporting events, tours and more.

“Celebrate Colorado weekend will be a lot of fun, after all we have been through. I am proud to invite Colorado communities, families, friends, and neighbors to help showcase the best our great state has to offer over three days of free and discounted events in the great outdoors, supporting Colorado businesses, and at our world-class arts and culture destinations,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Universal preschool bill nears the finish line

Listed below are all cities, companies and groups taking part in this celebration of the Rocky Mountain State, which organizers have conveniently consolidated into map form .

Museums participating in Celebrate Colorado

  • Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising at Colorado State University – Fort Collins
  • Center for Colorado Women’s History – Denver
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum – Colorado Springs
  • El Pueblo History Museum – Pueblo
  • Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center – San Luis Valley
  • Gregory Allicar Museum of Art – Fort Collins
  • History Colorado Center – Denver
  • Penrose Heritage Museum – Colorado Springs
  • Trinidad History Museum – Trinidad
  • Ute Indian Museum – Montrose

Events participating in Celebrate Colorado

  • 2022 Colorado Governor’s Art Show – Loveland
  • 36th Annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” Bicycle Ride – Craig
  • Adams State University Basketball Game – Alamosa
  • Aurora Cultural Arts District, Colfax Art Jam – Aurora
  • Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival – Cañon City
  • Celebrate Colorado at Pikes Peak – Cascade
  • Cinco de Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival – Denver
  • City of Denver Recreation Centers – Denver
  • Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado Lottery, Pueblo Food Truck Union – Pueblo
  • Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Celebrating Colorado Main Streets – Statewide
  • Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Online Webinar, Soil Health & Amendments – Fort Collins
  • CSU Extension Online Webinar,  FoodSmart – Fort Collins
  • CSU Spur – Denver
  • Estes Park Duck Race Festival – Estes Park
  • First Fridays with Visit Alamosa – Alamosa
  • Fruita Fat Tire Festival – Fruita
  • The Great American Horse Drive, Moffat County Tourism Association – Maybell
  • Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, Summer Kickoff – Pueblo
  • Mission Coffee Roasters – Colorado Springs
  • Pastel Society of Colorado Mile High International Pastel Exhibition – Central City
  • Pikes Peak Fly Fishing Tours with Angler’s Covey – Colorado Springs
  • Pueblo Arts Alliance, Bloom Gallery Show – Pueblo
  • Sertich Ice Center – Colorado Springs
  • SpinDrift SandBoards, Slide into Spring Sandboarding Special – Blanca

Local partners participating in Celebrate Colorado

  • City of Aurora
  • City of Colorado Springs
  • City of Denver
  • City of Fort Collins
  • City of Loveland
  • Colorado State University
  • Community Foundation Boulder County
  • Mesa State University – Grand Junction, CO
  • City of Pueblo
Southwest pilots’ union says fatigue is a safety problem

This list is likely to grow as applicants can still submit a form to participate , however, the deadline is April 25, so act fast.

So start plotting now exactly how and where you plan to celebrate Colorado when the rest of the state is doing so the first weekend in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Maybell, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Colorado Lottery#Colorado State University#Kdvr#Universal Preschool
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
lonelyplanet.com

Discover the voices of Nevada’s Ghost Towns and Sagebrush Saloons

Ghost towns occupy a unique place in the American psyche as haunting reminders of the booms and busts that irrevocably changed the West – and the country as a whole. Nevada harbors more ghost towns than populated ones, and many of them are home to (or located near) another Silver State icon: the Sagebrush Saloon, a distinctly Nevadan watering hole that has kept folks well-hydrated for centuries.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy