A Florida man who pleaded guilty to leaving threatening voice messages and repeatedly using vulgar slang for women to the offices of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Illinois prosecutor Kim Foxx, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.Paul Vernon Hoeffer was sentenced in US District Court on 1 April after he entered a plea agreement in January.He admitted to calling the Washington DC office of House Speaker Pelosi in March 2019, demanding that she “step down” or “I’m going to come a long, long way to rattle her head with bullets,” according to court documents.Hoeffer left...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO