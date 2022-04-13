ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Elderly woman found after being reported missing out of Merced County

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Deputies say 83-year-old Quiteria De Souza has been found. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to...

