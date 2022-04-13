Elderly woman found after being reported missing out of Merced County

Search and rescue volunteers reportedly found the body of a missing woman late Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield was last seen alive Monday morning at the top of Fourth of July Pass, on foot near the recreation parking area. Her cellphone was powered off shortly after she disappeared. The Kootenai County...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains found near a missing Oviedo woman’s car in Orange County have been identified as 37-year-old Julie Noppinger, according to the sheriff’s office. Noppinger was last seen on Feb. 26 in the area of Alafaya Trail driving a red 2013 Nissan Altima,...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Spokane, WASH – Spokane police have released new information about what happened to a 5-year-old boy that went missing around midnight Wednesday. Police said Wednesday night the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, was wandering and got locked out of his apartment building. The building is low income...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Rush County Sheriff’s Office, one man, Thomas Talburt, is dead following a rollover crash in Rush County. Talbut was reported missing early in the day through a silver alert. Talburt was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy traveling West in the 3900...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing mom and her three children have been found safe, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers. Police originally said Ayanna Falls and her three children were reported missing in Greensboro and were last seen on March 12. The family is from the Charlotte area. Police said they were all found safe but haven't released any more details about how they were found.
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — A man police say is responsible for shooting and killing a 17-year-old last year in Sanger is now behind bars. The Sanger Police Department says 20-year-old Joseph Hernandez, a resident of Fresno, was arrested after being suspected of shooting and killing Lupita Garcia Gaspar on Dec. 21, 2021.
DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening.
California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country.
Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!”
Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue.
“Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement.
Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Family members were desperately searching for a missing elderly woman from Lauderhill. Ruby Harris, who is 78 years old, was found Sunday, according to her family. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 125 lbs. according to her family. Lauderhill police sent out a missing...
A massive multi-agency law enforcement operation led to the arrest of 43 people and the dismantling of a gang organization believed to be involved in several homicides, shootings and other crimes in the Fresno area.
MERCED, Calif. — A man was taken into custody after police say he killed his wife in Merced. Police responded to a home near the 3900 block of Alviso Drive on Saturday shortly after 1 p.m. for a homicide investigation. When officers arrived, a 30-year-old woman was found dead...
A 73-year-old woman was killed after she was dragged by a moving vehicle during a carjacking in Mid-City on Monday afternoon, according to police and witnesses. New Orleans police reported the woman was found dead at around 1:35 p.m. Four carjackers dragged the woman down Bienville Street, from the 300...
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
