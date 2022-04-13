ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Megill delivers again, leads Nimmo, Mets past Phillies 2-0

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tylor Megill delivered his second straight scoreless start for the Mets, Brandon Nimmo homered and New York beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. Francisco Lindor had...

